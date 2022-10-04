D-Link’s VR Air Bridge Wi-Fi Dongle For Quest 2 On Sale For $99

D-Link’s dedicated VR Air Bridge dongle for wireless PC VR on Quest 2 is now on sale for $99.

The order page for the PC VR Wi-Fi streaming product is available to U.S. buyers.

The product leaked back in April when a software engineer found code referencing an Air Bridge followed shortly after by the product’s manual being posted. In recent days a detailed product description page appeared that lacked pricing. Now the official “VR Air Bridge – Windows PC WiFi 6 USB Adapter for the Meta Quest Ecosystem” is available.

The VR Air Bridge goes on sale just days ahead of Meta’s Connect event on October 11th. The event is expected to see the formal reveal of the Quest Pro headset, with D-Link indicating over email that the device is “undergoing certification” for future Meta devices. D-Link also confirmed the device is compatible with the original Quest headset but “optimized” for Quest 2.

The specification sheet says it connects to Quest 2 via 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6, and to the PC via USB 3.2 Gen 1. The dedicated Air Bridge may avoid network congestion issues, but we’ll have to test it properly to see how it stacks up against other solutions.

Air Link is an existing feature on Quest VR headsets that lets the device act as a wireless PC VR headset using your existing Wi-Fi network. It shipped as a software update in early 2021 but third-party alternatives like Virtual Desktop have been available since the release of the original Oculus Quest in mid-2019. Prior to launching its official wireless solution, Meta (then-Facebook) offered a wired feature called Oculus Link which worked with a variety of USB cables to provide PC VR games on Quest. In fact, the company still sells a $79 five-meter-long cable dedicated to this purpose. Now the company officially supports a dedicated wireless product that’s priced only $20 more.

Article updated shortly after publication with additional details about compatibility provided over email by D-Link.