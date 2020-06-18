Daisy Ridley Cast In Baobab Studios’ Next VR Movie, Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios revealed that Daisy Ridley has been cast in the lead role for their upcoming VR project, Baba Yaga.

First revealed earlier this month, Baba Yaga is the next immersive VR movie from talented VR group Baobab Studios, the developers of Bonfire, Asteroids! and many other VR movie projects. In a ‘Work In Progress’ presentation at the Annecy International Animal Festival Online, the studio revealed that Daisy Ridley has been cast in the lead role of Magda. Ridley is best known for portraying Rey in the most recent trilogy of Star Wars films, the first of which was her breakthrough role.

We also got some meatier story details from Baobab, revealing a bit more about what to expect from its next project:

“In Baba Yaga, viewers will be invited as a main character into a haunting fairytale world completely reimagined, and their choices will determine the ending of this story of love, fortitude and magic. Sometimes a force for evil, sometimes a force for good, the enigmatic witch Baba Yaga uses her powers to stop the villagers whose settlement encroaches upon her enchanted forest. When the viewer’s mother, the village chief, falls deathly ill, it is up to them and their sister Magda to do the unthinkable—enter the forest, uncover its hidden mysteries and get the cure from Baba Yaga. Ultimately, every decision the viewer makes matters…even whether humanity and nature can live in balance.”

While the ‘Work In Progress’ presentation from the other day is only available to accredited Annecy festival viewers, the Baobab Studios team will also participate in a live Q&A on June 23rd at 9am PST as part of the festival, which will be available to the public.

Are you looking forward to Baba Yaga? Let us know what you think in the comments