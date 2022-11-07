Horror-Themed Rollercoaster Shooter Coming To PSVR 2 This Spring

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is an upcoming action-packed rollercoaster horror shooter, making its debut this spring exclusively on PSVR 2.

Switchback VR is a fast-paced horror shooter set within the spine-chilling world of The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of interactive survival horror titles created by Supermassive Games. The Playstation Blog announcement reveals Switchback VR will be a “nightmarish” rollercoaster ride through hell, which includes ghost ships and vampire lairs among its sinister destinations.

The trailer shows players riding through a dark labyrinth of foreboding environments and dual-wielding a selection of guns to dispose of a host of horrifying creatures. Check it out below.

Your goal is to survive the petrifying rollercoaster ride by dodging obstacles and blasting the apparitions, demons, vampires and other sadistic creatures encountered along the way. There are also multiple pathways to choose from, which should help add variation to every run.

Switchback VR will use the PSVR2’s adaptive controller triggers to adjust the tension and give each weapon a distinct feel. The game will also make terrifying use of the headset’s eye-tracking feature by introducing enemies that only move when you blink (which will sound very familiar to Doctor Who fans).

This isn’t Supermassive Games’ first disturbing rollercoaster title either – the 2016 PSVR exclusive Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood offered a similar horror-themed rollercoaster shooter experience.

Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games, commented on the upcoming release in a prepared statement. “The Anthology enables us to explore many different horror subgenres with variety in monsters and locations, and it’s exciting for the team to reimagine so much of this in a single, unified, narrative. We remember Rush of Blood, an original launch title for PSVR in 2016, very fondly. We cannot wait for people to experience this new action-packed horror rollercoaster on the incredible PS VR2.”

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is now available to wishlist on the Playstation Store. It’s scheduled for release alongside the PSVR 2 headset, available as a launch title for $39.99 from February 22.