Dashii VR Is A Gesture-Based Auto-Runner Coming To Rift And Vive This Year

A team of five indie developers presented a sneak peek teaser for their upcoming title Dashii VR, a gesture-based auto-runner coming to the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift platforms later this year.

As you can see in the teaser below, the auto-runner will have you use your body as controls to avoid obstacles. A swing upwards will propel you into the air and a two-handed swipe at key points will have you quickly switch tracks to avoid a collision.

According to the YouTube description, Dashii will see you “control a telepresence robot by performing gestures and using your body as the controller. Put your agility to the test and improve your day exercising, while working in this immersive musically charged experience.”

The music in the teaser is only a placeholder, so it will be interesting to see if they stick with the same style for the final version of the game. However, the developers did note on Reddit that the game’s music “is there to enhance the experience, not to be followed” and that the score won’t be rhythm-based.

The team initially showed a very primitive version of the game three months ago. It is fair to say that the development has clearly come a long way in a short amount of time.

If you pause the trailer right at the end, around the 0:50 mark, you’ll be able to spot some code and a haiku that flash on screen. The developers suggested some “clues” hidden in the teaser on Reddit, so we’ll have to wait and see exactly what that little Easter egg at the end of the trailer might mean.

What do you think of Dashii VR? Would you be interested in checking it out later in the year? Let us know in the comments.