David Attenborough’s First Life Documentary Available In Oculus TV Now

Another David Attenborough documentary, First Life, is coming to Oculus TV, focusing on the origin of life on Earth.

It was only a few days ago that we found out that David Attenborough’s 3D documentary Kingdom of Plants was making its way to Oculus TV, and yet another documentary is now available too. First Life was first broadcast in 2010 and has now been reimagined for VR over a decade later, co-produced by Meta and Alchemy Immersive with Zoo VFX and 1.618 Digital.

The documentary runs for just over 11 minutes and will explore the very beginnings of life on our planet, featuring a variety of creatures such as the Opabinai, the Anomalocaris and the Hallucigenia. Here’s a snippet from Alchemy Immersive on what to expect:

Join David Attenborough on an epic journey 350 billion years into the past to experience the origin of life on Earth. Utilising world-leading paleontological research and breakthroughs in CGI technologies, experience for the first time the story of how life evolved from single-celled organisms into the ferocious predators that stalked the seafloor.

Alchemy Immersive also brought the aforementioned Kingdom of Plants documentary to life in VR, but that was a little different to First Life — whereas the former was filmed in 3D, the latter was not.

Nonetheless, First Life will present on Oculus TV in stereoscopic 8K 60fps video, available now on Quest headsets. Headphones are recommend as well, as the experience uses spatial audio.

You can start the experience by visiting this link on desktop or mobile, which allows you to queue the experience in VR or bookmark it for later.