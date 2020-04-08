Death Stranding VR Quest Fan Game Gets Amazing Full Trailer

KingCeryn’s impressive-looking, unofficial Death Stranding VR game for Oculus Quest is back, this time with an amazing full trailer.

This new footage of the game, now named Death Stranding: Porter, starts off in one of the Bridges hub bases that, in the full game, players rest in. Here you can load out weapons and items and, uh, take a shower. You can also fit one of Death Stranding’s iconic Bridge Babies to your person. It looks like a fully kitted out version of the environment you can see in the main game on PS4.

Following this brief look, the trailer moves onto your tutorial mission, to deliver packages to ‘The Stranger’. We get a tease of your character loading up for the job before it cuts, with the promise of more to come. Then there’s a quick shot of a ladder extending. It’s a great tease that we’re really looking forward to seeing inside VR itself. Death Stranding is all about traversal and seeing how that translates to VR will fascinating.

This game is, obviously, highly unofficial and won’t be released as a commercial product. Still, it’s looking like an incredibly well-realized VR version of Hideo Kojima’s bizarre new universe. In previous videos we’ve also seen BTs, Beasts and combat, suggesting there’s a lot more to come.

Elsewhere, KingCeryn is also working on his own original VR game. We’re looking forward to seeing that too. Will you be checking out Death Stranding: Porter? Let us know in the comments below!