New Death Stranding VR Fan Game Footage Shows BTs, Beasts And Ladders

Last week we covered the reveal of a fan-made Death Stranding VR game for Oculus Quest. This week, developer KingCeryn provided another look at the project.

Whereas the initial video for the game only teased a few of the original game’s core elements in VR, this new trailer shows a lot more. There are some staples of the main game, for example, like setting up ladders and drifting alongside ziplines. But, most prominent in the footage, is a new look at the game’s enemies.

Yes, we can see a player taking a fight to the ghoulish BTs that hover around the landscape, but we also see some of the more brutish creatures you’re encounter on your journey.

It’s also looking like this could actually be something of a proper game rather than, say just a tech demo. The beginning of the trailer hints at a mission you’ll be sent on, and the player seems to travel quite far. That said, obviously bare in mind this is a fan-made, unofficial creation. It probably still won’t be very big and, judging by the trailer, there will be technical hiccups too.

Over on Reddit, KingCeryn said that the game was almost ready for release. It will, of course, be made available for free. Still, there’s every chance that Kojima Productions might step in to wag its finger. Death Stranding just got a PC release date, though, so hopefully we’ll be seeing some mods there in the future, too.

