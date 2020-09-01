Deemo Reborn PC VR Version Arrives Via Steam This Week

Hoping for a Deemo Reborn PC VR version? You’re in luck; the game sheds its PSVR exclusivity this week.

The game from Rayark International will hit the SteamVR platform on September 4th, though the Oculus Rift is the only headset to list official integration. It’s not clear if other headsets will be supported, though SteamVR apps do usually support most devices. Deemo Reborn is a new take on the original rhythm game, completely adapted for VR. You play as a young girl that gets lost in a strange world after a chance encounter with Deemo, a strange figure that plays the piano.

Deemo Reborn PC VR Version Confirmed

Deemo Reborn features a mix of exploration gameplay and rhythm-based levels that simulate playing the piano. The game promises over 60 songs, and there will be other tracks releasing alongside the game as DLC this Friday.

We thought the PSVR version of Deemo Reborn had some interesting novelties but was ultimately held back.

“When it comes to virtual reality and the rhythm genre, there might be better options out there,” we said in our 3/5 review. “However, not many (if any at all) will allow you to experience a complete narrative while you play the game, and even fewer also give you the opportunity to explore a 3D environment – complete with puzzles – in between songs. While many might be playing Deemo Reborn for just its rhythm roots, they’ll find a much deeper game once they jump in, and fans of any gaming genre might even be able to find something to enjoy about this title.”

You can wishlist the game from here. Will you be picking up Deemo Reborn on PC VR this week? Let us know in the comments below!