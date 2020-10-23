Deleting Facebook Also Deletes Oculus Purchases And Account Information

If you’ve linked your Oculus account to Facebook and decide you want to delete your Facebook account, your purchases on Oculus will be lost as well.

While Facebook is required for Quest 2 usage, we confirmed directly with Facebook that if you’re an owner of the original Quest, Rift or Rift S, aren’t getting another Oculus headset and have held out from linking your accounts for this long — you could still delete your unlinked Facebook account for now and your Oculus store purchases would be unaffected. Starting in 2023, Facebook will no longer support Oculus accounts and details are still unknown about how exactly that will work.

“We’ll update existing users who choose not to log in with a Facebook account as we get closer to ending support for Oculus accounts in 2023,” a Facebook spokesperson wrote in an email.

Facebook announced in August that it would require your real identity to use future headsets, but a tweet this week illustrated the purchase policy with a screenshot showing the text Facebook displays when you try to delete your account.

Important VR PSA: 👉 Deactivating your Facebook profile disables your Oculus Profile.

👉 Deleting your Facebook account takes away all your games, purchases, and progress.

Source: Eli Schwartz pic.twitter.com/dSJIcIf0ki — Cix (@CixLiv) October 22, 2020

Oculus Account Purchases

We checked as well and confirmed the text reads as follows:

Deleting your account is permanent. When you delete your Facebook account, you won’t be able to retrieve the content or information you’ve shared on Facebook. Your Messenger and all of your messages will also be deleted. Deleting your Facebook account will also delete your Oculus information. This includes your app purchases and achievements. You will no longer be able to return any apps and will lose any existing store credits.

Here’s a screenshot of the text we captured ourselves:

While Quest 2 appears to be selling faster than the original and some long-time VR developers are reaping the benefits, Facebook is faced with some unhappy customers who described their Quest 2 purchases as “paperweights” because of problems logging into Facebook, and some buyers of the Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap say their accessory snapped apart.

Conversation surrounding the account deletion policy continues to unfold and there was a recent House subcommittee report which seemed to suggest Congress should view policies like Facebook’s as anticompetitive.

The Oculus support website says it will refund orders returned within 30 days of when the order shipped.