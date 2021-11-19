Demeo Wins Best Game At VR Awards, Reverb Omnicept Takes Hardware

Delightful VR dungeon crawler, Demeo, has taken the Game of the Year prize at the annual VR Awards.

The ceremony was hosted last night, celebrating not just VR gaming but also hardware, enterprise, healthcare and a range of other categories. Demeo faced stiff competition including Star Wars: Squadrons and Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, but ended up coming out on top of the 12-strong list.

Over on the hardware front, HP’s enterprise-focused Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition took home the prize. The device is similar to the consumer Reverb G2 that launched last year but includes extra biometric sensors for tracking user reactions in VR. This was an even tougher category than gaming, with HP facing off against the Oculus Quest 2, Vive Focus 3 and Varjo’s XR-3 among others.

Plenty of other apps and experiences were recognized over the evening. Atlas V and No Ghost’s Madrid Noir took home the prize for VR experience and 3DAR’s Paper Birds won VR film. You can check out the list of winners over on the VR Awards’ Twitter account.

Demeo’s win earns our nod of approval – we gave the game an Essential label when we reviewed it earlier this year, praising the strength of its social VR mechanics. The game’s still getting updates, too, with its anticipated third dungeon due next month.

There’s more to come for VR this awards season. Next month sees Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards get underway, with Sniper Elite, Resident Evil 4, Hitman 3 and more up for best VR game.

What do you make of the VR Awards winners? Let us know in the comments below!