Demeo Will Have Oculus Store Cross-Buy Between Rift And Quest

Tabletop role-playing game Demeo will offer cross-buy between the Oculus store versions of the game for Quest and Rift, according to an update from one of Resolution Games’ representatives on Discord.

The new game is out now for $29.99 on Oculus Quest and Steam, with a Rift store version planned as well. Though the Rift store version isn’t out yet, cross-buy support means players who buy the Quest version should be able to connect over Air Link or Oculus link to a VR PC and enjoy the graphics in the PC VR version from the Oculus Store — when the game is finally out on that platform, of course.

We’ve got a graphics comparison between the Steam and Quest versions of the game you can check out, and if you haven’t made your mind up about the game be sure to check out Jamie Feltham’s review in which he says it is “instantly graspable and endlessly rewarding even when the odds are stacked against you.”

The game can be played with up to four players with a resizable tabletop world in which the game plays out with turn-based strategy. Developer Resolution Games already have an expansion planned for this summer, and there’s no save functionality in the game as of this writing, so you have to try to beat the three levels of the included dungeon in one marathon sitting. The developers are also planning a 2D flat-screen version of the game.

