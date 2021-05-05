Resolution Games Debut Demeo Gameplay Trailer Ahead Of Release

Resolution Games released a new gameplay overview trailer for Demeo ahead of its release later this week, explaining what to expect and how to play the game.

You can view the gameplay trailer below, which goes into more detail about the mechanics of the game and the different modes available.

The basic concept of Demeo is an adapted version of a tabletop RPG game for VR, playable either solo or with friends. You’ll fight through several floors of the ‘Elven Necropolis’ to get to the big bad boss at the end, using a turn-based movement and combat system to get through each floor.

There’s monsters littered throughout the map, and you progress by locating and defeating the one that holds the key to the next floor. Once you’ve acquired the key, you can use it to open the door that progresses you onwards.

In terms of classes, there are four champions to choose from – the guardian, the sorcerer, the hunter and the assassin.

The guardian is a tank class, with strong close attacks and repairable armour. The assassin is all about stealth, with the ability to perform backstabs and throw poison grenades. The hunter is the ranged class, with a bow and arrow and the ability to summon allies and charm enemies. If you’re looking for more of an all-rounder, then the sorcerer provides you with a mix of area-of-effect and melee attacks with some specials spells mixed in as well.

You can play in co-op mode with 2-4 players, or in skirmish mode as a solo player, which will see you take control of 3 classes by yourself.

The turn-based system grants you two action points per turn, which you can use to move, attack, open doors and more. The strength and accuracy of your attacks is determined by a dice roll, which can result in a hit, a miss or a critical hit.

The trailer also notes that each run is different and randomly generated, so you’ll never play the same thing twice.

Demeo launches for Oculus Quest and PC VR via Steam on May 6.