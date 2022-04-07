You Can Now Play Demeo Without A VR Headset

Demeo: PC Edition is available now via Steam early access, and with it comes cross-platform multiplayer from flat-screen PCs to VR headsets including Quest, Rift, and SteamVR.

Demeo’s essential turn-based game “recreates all of the magic and camaraderie of gathering around a tabletop with friends to do battle against the forces of evil” laid out across an animated board up to four players able to quest together on a multi-hour journey. If you’ve been waiting to play one of the best VR games of 2021 with friends or family who don’t have a headset yet, then, Demeo: PC Edition will finally offer you a way to strategize together across a wider range of devices to take on one of the game’s three full adventures: The Black Sarcophagus, Realm of the Rat King, and Roots of Evil.

Players can decide whether to be a hunter, sorcerer, assassin, guardian or bard and each carries its own play style that can either take you deeper into the dungeon or land your team in a heap of trouble, depending on the roll of the dice and your choices.

Developer Resolution Games says it is planning two more adventures for release in 2022 as well as more game modes for Demeo: PC Edition.

You can grab Demeo from your store of choice. The Steam version comes bundled with the VR version and Quest 2 owners can access the PC version via the Oculus Rift desktop app.