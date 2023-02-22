Demeo Gets Pico Crossplay Support, PSVR 2 Edition Out Now

Demeo now supports cross-platform multiplayer on Pico, which joins today’s PS5 and PSVR 2 release, Resolution Games confirmed.

First released in 2021, Resolution’s popular tabletop dungeon crawler continues launching on new platforms and, last year, Demeo joined the list of Pico Neo Link 3 games. However, unlike the PC VR and Quest editions, the Pico version didn’t initially support crossplay, leaving players restricted to that specific ecosystem. That’s no longer the case, and Pico players can now play online co-op with other platforms, including PS5 and PSVR 2.

Exciting news for #VR gamers! @DemeoGame is now available for crossplay on #PICO4. Get ready to team up with friends and embark on an epic adventure like never before! #virtualreality #gaming #crossplay #multiplayer RT if you're a fan of #Demeo pic.twitter.com/rusS8fHMRd — PICO XR (@PICOXR) February 21, 2023

That’s not the only Demeo update, either. On Steam and Meta Quest headsets, 38 achievements were added to match its PlayStation trophies, and Resolution confirmed to UploadVR that achievements are also planned for Epic Games Store edition. New visual enhancements give an improved look for the basement, while 3D models for several monsters have been refreshed.

It’s a busy time for Demeo and last December saw the launch of its fifth campaign, Reign Of Madness. Available as a free update for all existing owners, this promised an end to the Mad Elven King Saga and introduced a new playable character, Uhrak the Barbarian. At the same time, Resolution also released a first look at the upcoming PvP mode, Demeo Battles, and we went hands-on with a preview build.

Demeo is available now for $39.99 on Meta Quest, PC VR, Pico and PSVR 2, alongside a flatscreen release for PC and PS5.