Demeo Rolls Onto PSVR 2 In 2023 With Cross-Play Support

Resolution Games’ tabletop dungeon crawler Demeo is rolling its way onto PSVR 2 next year, with cross-platform play and eye tracking support.

Sony announced Demeo’s PSVR 2 release during today’s State of Play presentation, alongside the Enhanced Edition of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

While Demeo initially released exclusively as a VR title, Resolution Games also added flatscreen support on PC earlier this year. This upcoming PlayStation release will include both flatscreen and VR modes with one purchase – flatscreen on PS5 and VR support with a PSVR 2 headset connected. The release will also support cross-platform play with any other version of the game, across all platforms.

On the PlayStation blog, Resolution Games says that Demeo will take advantage of the new hardware to provide visual upgrades and additional features when playing on PSVR 2. “The visual fidelity of both PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 have given [the team] plenty of reason to revisit [Demeo’s] graphics to take advantage of what’s possible on PlayStation hardware.” As such, Demeo will use new shaders on PS5 and PSVR 2, and will run at a 120Hz refresh rate on the latter.

Resolution also confirmed that PSVR 2’s eye tracking technology will allow players to “make selections in Demeo’s menus with little more than the blink of an eye.” Likewise, the PSVR 2 Sense controller and headset haptics will “play a role in immersing you deeper into Demeo than ever before.”

Demeo will release for PS5 and PSVR 2 in 2023. You can read our review of the Quest and PC VR release here, where we called it a “social VR masterclass.”