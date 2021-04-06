Tabletop VR RPG Demeo Hits Quest, PC VR In May

Resolution Games’ tabletop VR role-playing game, Demeo, is coming to headsets in the very near future.

The game hits Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets on May 6th for $29.99. A Coming Soon listing on the Oculus Store just went live, too. A non-VR version with cross-play is still planned, but it’s now arriving later on in the year.

Demeo is inspired by classic tabletop RPGs, emulating the real-life experience inside VR. Players meet up online and then work together to tackle dungeons in turn-based battles. You’ll roll the dice to determine attack powers, use cards to activate special bonuses and pick up figures to move them across the board. This being VR, you can scale the size of the table to your liking, hover over the top of it, and appear alongside your friends as customized avatars.

We wrote about the first gameplay for the experience back in March, which you can see below. It looks promising, though we’ll need to get to grips with the game’s mechanics to see if it can really stand toe-to-toe with its inspirations.

Demeo will, somewhat remarkably, be Resolution Games’ ninth self-published, standalone VR release (not even counting AR games and additions to existing services like Facebook Spaces), and its sixth on Quest. The studio is also moving into publishing VR titles from other developers – next week it will release an Oculus Quest version of co-op platformer, Carly and the Reaperman. Demeo will be the first project in the studio’s history to include support for flat screen play, though.

Will you be picking up Demeo? Let us know in the comments below!