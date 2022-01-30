Demeo’s New Social Hangout Spot Teased In Video

A new video from Resolution Games gives us our first glimpse at Demeo’s upcoming social hangout hub.

The video, which reflects on the developer’s 2021 and looks ahead to 2022, rounds up all the releases the developer has announced for this year. Alongside updates for Blaston and the launch of Ultimechs, we also get two very quick glimpses of Heroes’ Hangout, the social hub for Demeo.

You can see it just after the 0:55 mark below.

Demeo Heroes’ Hangout Teased

2021 was a year we’ll never forget, but we have a feeling that this year is going to be even bigger! pic.twitter.com/Zl1pZ5po3v — Resolution Games (@resolutiongame) January 26, 2022

Heroes’ Hangout sounds similar to the social hub Resolution added for Blaston – it’ll be a place for players to meet and head into games together, with some other activities thrown in too. You can spot an arcade cabinet for a game called The Hauntlet, for example, which seems to offer 2D, top-down action.

The video also gives us another look at Demeo’s flatscreen version, which is set to launch in April, and teases two new adventures to come later in the year.

There’s plenty to come for our 2021 Game of the Year, then. We loved Demeo for its compelling social VR mechanics, which simulated the board game experience inside headsets. We’re also hoping to see Resolution bring the game to more headsets in 2022, though the studio is yet to announce plans for platforms like PSVR 2 and beyond.

Are you looking forward to Demeo’s social hub? Let us know in the comments below!