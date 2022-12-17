Resolution Games Raises Demeo Price To $40 Next Month

Demeo is getting a price hike next month, which Resolution Games claims will reflect its many post-launch updates.

Jumping from $29.99 to $39.99 on January 12, Resolution announced this increase alongside the Demeo Battles reveal and Reign of Madness campaign launch. Stating it’s made this decision to better reflect Demeo’s expanded content, this increase affects all platforms:

With the first saga coming to a close in this final chapter, Demeo’s price will increase to $39.99 USD across all platforms beginning January 12 to better reflect the breadth of the game which includes the addition of four complete adventures, three new playable characters, and numerous other enhancements since the game’s early 2021 launch.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Resolution upping a game’s price post-launch. Back in January, the Swedish developer raised Blaston’s price from $9.99 to $19.99, ahead of the game’s 2022 roadmap. Similar to Demeo, the studio claimed this was done to reflect the multiplayer VR shooter’s numerous updates. However, that’s since been reversed, as Blaston went free-to-play earlier this week.

Demeo is available now for the Meta Quest platform, Pico 4 and PC VR via Steam, while its flatscreen PC release just left early access. A PS5 port with flatscreen and PSVR 2 support will launch alongside Sony’s new VR headset in February. That version of Demeo is already priced at $39.99 on PlayStation Store, available for pre-order.