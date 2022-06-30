Developer Tweets Apparent Photo Of PSVR 2 In The Wild

Ultrawings 2 developer Bit Planet Games tweeted an apparent photo of a PSVR 2 headset in the wild yesterday, before removing the tweet and re-posting it with a generic promotional shot.

A screenshot of the now-deleted tweet, captured by UploadVR, can be seen above. It shows a supposed PSVR 2 unit, with two Sense controllers, sitting on an office chair, as part of a hint that Ultrawings 2 will be coming to PSVR 2.

Guess what's coming to PSVR2? pic.twitter.com/0NRZSLLBnj — Bit Planet Games (@BitPlanetGames) June 29, 2022

In the new version of the tweet, embedded above, Bit Planet Games replaced the image with one of the well known PSVR 2 promotional images.

If real, the original image was likely of a early unit or developer kit sent out to Bit Planet Games to assist with development. That being said, dev kits usually feature a different, unfinished design to the final release units, as the final design is usually not finalized and production yet to begin. According to supply chain analyst Kuo, mass production of PSVR 2 is set to begin in the second half of this year.

Responding to a reply featuring the original image, Bit Planet Games gave a coy response: “Looks fake to us. Chair is badass though.”

We still don’t have a release date for PSVR 2, but it’s likely that many developers have their hands on dev kits already, to prepare for its eventual release.

The latest indications seem to point to an early 2023 release — the PlayStation Blog recently hinted as much, and supply chain analysts suggest the headset was initially slated for a late 2022 launch but has now been pushed back to 2023.

No matter when it launches, it looks like Ultrawings 2 will fly its way onto Sony’s new headset at some point in the future — you can check out our list of every other rumored and confirmed game coming to PSVR 2 here.