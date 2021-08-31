It Looks Like Devolver Digital Is Publishing A New VR Game

We might be seeing another VR game from the Devolver Digital team in the near future.

Clara Sia of the publisher’s Influencer Strategy team recently put out a tweet looking for games testers with VR headsets. The project in question wasn’t disclosed and it sounds like it’s unannounced given that Sia went on to say anyone talking about it will be punted “into the sun”. So there’s that.

Devolver has published a few VR games in the past few years. It partnered with Free Lives to release enduring VR hit, Gorn, on basically every platform. We’d love to see more of Gorn, though Free Lives is currently working on non-VR city builder, Terra Nil.

Elsewhere, Serious Sam developer Croteam released a VR spin-off of the shooter series years back and has even ported past Sam games and its popular puzzle title, The Talos Principle to headsets too. Last year the team released Serious Sam 4 for PC, so there’s a chance it could be a VR version of that.

Whatever the project turns out as, it’s good to see publishers releasing more VR content. What do you think Devolver could be working on? Let us know in the comments below!