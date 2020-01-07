Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Brings Virtual Earthquakes To PSVR In April

Ah, summer memories. The smell of freshly cut grass, trips to the beach and, uh, surviving earthquakes. That’s what Disaster Report 4 classes as a summer memory, at least. You can be the judge of that come April.

A new trailer for the obscure Japanese game, confirmed to be coming west in mid-2019, announces an Apirl 7 release date. It originally launched in Japan in late 2018. That’s a date for both the US and Europe. It’s coming to PS4 where it will support PSVR with an exclusive mode.

In the main story of Disaster Report 4, you play as a young girl that navigates a perilous city, brought to its knees by a series of natural disasters. You’ll need to save yourself along with others as you explore crumbling ruins and row through floods.

The PSVR mode doesn’t look like it’s a straight conversion of the main game. While the traditional version is played in third-person, the VR mode works in first-person. Judging by the short glimpse in the trailer, it looks more like an exploration mode in which you’ll walk through the derelict city, with various disasters shaking you where you stand.

We wouldn’t expect this mode to be particularly long, then. If anything, it’s likely to resemble free add-on VR modes for other games like Gran Turismo Sport or Ace Combat 7 more than it is its own game. The trailer above does at least show a little more of the mode than we’ve seen before, so we’re hoping for something quite memorable.

