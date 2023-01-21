Divine Duel Quest Beta Running Next Week On Quest, Registration Open Now

Upcoming multiplayer 1-on-1 VR fighter Divine Duel is running a beta on Meta Quest headsets next week from January 27 to 30.

Immersion Games, the developers behind Disc Ninja and Extreme Escape, announced the beta earlier this week, with registration open now. Those who play across the four-day beta will have the chance to unlock rewards that can be used in the full version of the game, pictured below.

In the beta, players will be testing out a specific “advanced game mode” that centers around a draft system where players “create their loadout from a limited random pool of items right at the beginning of a match.”

Divine Duel is set to launch later this year on both Quest and PC VR as a free-to-play title. We got our most recent look at the game in a trailer in last year’s Upload VR 2022 Winter Showcase. That trailer showcased Evergarden, the game’s fighting arena that changes between seasons.

You can read more about Divine Duel here and register for the beta with you Quest-associated email over at Divine Duel’s website.