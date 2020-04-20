Djinni & Thaco: Trial By Spire Is An Upcoming VR Tower Defense Game

Tower defense and strategy games are genres that are slowly becoming more and more prevalent in the VR world.

In the early days, many VR developers focused on FPS and puzzle games, but now we’re seeing more and more strategy games emerging as time goes on. Djinni & Thaco: Trial By Spire is one of those games — it’s an upcoming PC VR tower defense game that sees you play as a magical spirit defending a castle from oncoming attacks.

Developed by Dark Catt Studios, the game is a first-person tower defense title where you’ll play as the spirit Djinni working alongside Thaco, the bumbling wizard from the trailer embedded above. In a classic tower defense manner, you’ll be playing to defend Thaco’s castle from attacks sent by the villainous King Crambone.

However, being a magical spirit, you won’t just be working with traditional tower defense structures to protect the castle — you’ll also be able to use spells to bolster your defenses too. The gameplay is a gesture-based experience that “steers away from the standard shooters and sword games that are prevalent in VR today.”

There are multiple levels and extra modes to unlock, totaling at around 30+ hours of content according to Dark Catt. The studio mentions support for HTC Vive (original, Pro and Cosmos) and Oculus Rift headsets, with availability for other headsets coming “at a later date.” These other headsets are likely the Valve Index and Windows MR headsets, which are already listed on the game’s Steam page, but here’s to hoping we see a release on PSVR and Oculus Quest in the future as well.

Djinni & Thaco is coming in Q2 of this year — so sometime in the next two months. It is available to wishlist on Steam and Viveport now.