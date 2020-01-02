Doctor Who Oculus Quest Port Pushed Back To Late January

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time originally hit PC VR and PSVR headsets in November 2019. At that time, developer Maze Theory had planned to bring it to Oculus Quest in December. You’ve probably noticed that didn’t happen.

But, fear not, you shouldn’t have too much longer to wait.

Doctor Who Oculus Quest Delayed (A Little)

A recent tweet from the studio confirmed that the team is now targetting a January 23 release for the Quest edition. “We’re just trying to ensure we do everything we can to make this game as good as it can be,” the tweet says, “plus include all the recent fixes and improvements. Thanks for you [sic] patience.”

We are targeting a release date of 23rd Jan for the launch of #DoctorWho #edgeoftime on @oculus Quest. We’re just trying to ensure we do everything we can to make this game as good as it can be, plus include all the recent fixes and improvements. Thanks for you patience. pic.twitter.com/wyoe3EwbzD — MazeTheory (@Maze_Theory) December 20, 2019

It’s not surprising to see the Quest edition delayed a little given that the platform isn’t as powerful as a PC or a PS4. Lots of games hold their Quest version off for a month or two to give the team time to properly optimize.

The Edge Of Time should make for a worthwhile addition to any Quest library, though. In the game you play as a companion to the Doctor that heads off on a universe-spanning trip to stop an ancient enemy from releasing a deadly virus. Jodie Whittaker lends her voice as the Doctor and famous foes like the Daleks appear throughout.

In our 3/5 review, we said the game does a good job of bringing many of Doctor Who’s most beloved elements to VR, though it’s lacking the spark of innovation that the best episodes of the show have.

Will you be picking up Doctor Who on Oculus Quest?