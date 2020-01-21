Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time Holds Up On Oculus Quest With Some Concessions

Like so many other VR games before it, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time feels destined to do best on Quest. Facebook’s standalone VR headset doesn’t require Who die-hards to buy an expensive PC or PS4 on top of new VR gear just to step into the shoes of one of the Doctor’s companions. Fortunately, this version of the game offers up a decent, if not perfect, conversion of its counterparts.

Visually, Doctor Who on Quest keeps the core of the experience intact with a mostly smooth, clean art style. The differences are clear; the Quest version’s textures are undoubtedly blurrier and the lighting work appears to have been simplified, but no less so than we’ve seen in other Quest ports. Impressively, it looks like all environmental objects keep their place, too.

There are some environments that don’t fare quite as well as others. The forests on the first planet, for example, have been turned into a contrasting set of textures that never quite mesh together. But most levels, especially those set indoors, hold up just fine. I did encounter one crash near the start of the game that had me repeating the initial Tardis sequence, and there was one unusually long load time, but these didn’t persist in the 30 minutes I spent with this version.

Other than that, this remains the same solid tribute to the sci-fi series as seen on other platforms. The Edge of Time is still a surprisingly scary experience — something you might want to warn any first-time VRers about — that ticks the boxes for Who fans. As a broader VR adventure game it’s on the safe side and it never gets too inventive with its source material. But for the debut game from a new VR studio based on a beloved franchise that is more used to bad spin-offs than it is good ones, this is a pretty pleasing result.

Now that all the ports of the game are done, I’d love to see Maze Theory eventually return to Doctor Who with a deeper, more daring sequel. There are too many weird and wacky concepts to explore in this universe to let slip through the cracks in time.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time releases on Oculus Quest on January 23rd.