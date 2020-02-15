Doctor Who, Curious Tale Getting Physical PSVR Releases In EU

Two of PSVR’s most recent games are coming to retail stores via boxed release soon. Well, at least they are in the EU.

Maze Theory’s Doctor Who: The Edge of Time and Fast Travel Games’ The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets are both set to land disc releases in the coming weeks, courtesy of Perp Games. Curious Tale goes first on February 28 and Doctor Who comes a little later on March 13.

Both games originally launched in late 2019 as digital exclusives. Doctor Who is a likable adaptation of the British sci-fi show starring Jodie Whittaker. You play as a new companion to the Doctor that takes a whrilwind tour through space and time to stop the dreaded reality virus. We thought the game had its charms, though ultimately wasn’t quite as ambitious as the show itself can be.

“Who is at its best when there’s a hook; a gimmick so playful and innovative that anyone can get carried away in the madness that ensues,” we said in our review. “Instead of testing those waters, The Edge of Time settles for bringing the series’ most tried and true elements directly into headsets in hopes of winning over dedicated fans. It plays more like a rejected episode of the TV series rather than something that fully embraces its platform. The Who faithful be satisfied in that safety, I suspect, but I personally can’t help but wish this was a little more dangerous.”

Curious Tale, meanwhile, is a cutesy puzzle game from the makers of Apex Construct. Though it’s a little on the short side, we really fell for its charming animation and wholesome story.

“It’s genuinely difficult to play the game without a smile on my face and I only hoped for more creativity, more whimsical delights, and more exploration of the character’s forgotten past,” games editor David Jagneaux said of it. “It borders on feeling too shallow at times, but all-in-all does a masterful job of exploring its themes before it’s all over and that’s all you can really ask for from a puzzle game of this temperament.”