Doctor Who: Edge Of Time Launches On Quest January 23, Alongside Index Support

Developers Maze Theory confirmed that Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is on track for a January 23rd release on the Oculus Quest. A patch for the PC VR version of the game will also be issued that adds support for the Valve Index, which was missing at launch.

We initially thought that the game would launch simultaneously on all platforms back in November of 2019, however shortly before release, the Quest version was delayed until December. Quest versions of games often release after their PC VR counterparts, simply due to the extra work and optimization that is required to get games running smoothly on the standalone system.

The Quest version was delayed once again in December, with a revised date of January 23rd. Maze Theory has now confirmed on Twitter that they are “still looking good” for meeting the 23rd date on Quest, which is only a week away. They also stated that the Quest port “promises to be one of the best versions with untethered free movement and many of the recent patch updates and improvements we’ve made.”

Responding to a Twitter user, Maze Theory also confirmed that the PC VR version of the game will receive a patch to add Index support which will “likely be out the same time” as the Quest release. The game didn’t officially launch with Index support but the game did launch on the Index regardless, however a Reddit thread indicates that people had mixed results with how far through the game they got when playing on the Index. This new patch should fix those leftover issues and add official support.

We had mixed feelings about The Edge of Time when we reviewed it last year – if you missed it, check out our review. Coincidentally, another Doctor Who VR experience launches on SteamVR headsets this week as well, and it’s free! Doctor Who: The Runaway is available on Steam from tomorrow, which is a shorter but very different VR experience to Edge of Time.