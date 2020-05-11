Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time To Get New Content Later This Year As Maze Theory Expands Series

UK-based Maze Theory is extending its catalog of Doctor Who games, including updates for its VR debut, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time.

The studio today announced that it’s developing two new, non-VR games to extend the story started in Edge of Time into a trilogy. One of these will release on traditional consoles and the other will launch on mobile.

Over email, Maze Theory told me that The Edge of Time itself will receive updates to help better tie it to these new entries. Not only that, but the team is also planning to add new content to the game for an upcoming Who-universe event called Time Lord Victorious. Taking place across multiple formats, the story will unite past Doctors in a massive new adventure. Some of this will be all-new story content, some will be traditional updates, and some will add new features and items that relate to the wider story.

Elsewhere the developer is hard at work on its next VR game, Peaker Blinders – The King’s Ransom. Set to release in 2021, the game will also come to traditional consoles. In the game, players will join the titular gang, spotlighted in the BBC TV show. In April last year Maze Theory received a grant to develop new AI technology for NPCs in the game, getting them to react to your interactions.

Finally, Maze Theory is continuing to work on its own IP, Engram, which started life at The Vanishing Act. This was actually the first project we saw from the developer a few years back, and we were really impressed with its use of room-scale tracking and storytelling. No word yet on when this one will surface, but we’ll be eagerly following updates.

Plenty more to look forward to from Maze Theory, then.