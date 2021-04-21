Team Beef Adds Two Handed Weapon Grips To Doom 3 VR On Quest, Fixes Scale

Modding group Team Beef has updated its most recent unofficial VR port, Doom 3 on Quest, with some major new additions.

A Reddit post confirms that the team has now added support for two-handed weapon grips in the game, so you can more realistically wield weapons like rifles and shotguns. The shotgun itself has also been tweaked, making sounds and performance closer to how the weapon handled in last month’s Bethesda-published PSVR port from Archiact.

Elsewhere, Team Beef has also improved world scaling and even given NPCs and enemies bigger heads. We noted when we compared the Quest port to the PSVR version last month that neither edition really fixed scaling and that characters in particular looked tiny as a result.

Rounding up, the update gets rid of automatically switching weapons when you pick new ones up, increases the default walking speed a little and adjusts the positioning of the PDA. You can update the game by simply clicking ‘Install to Headset’ on the SideQuest listing.

As for what’s next for Teem Beef, the group hasn’t announced its next full port, but one member of the team is working on a Quest version of the upcoming Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, which is being developed by 3D Realms and built on an older version of the Quake engine. In March, we spoke to the team’s Simon Beef, who talked about the process of making these ports, what he’d like to work on in the future and more.

