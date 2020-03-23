Down The Rabbit Hole Delayed On PSVR

Cortopia’s intriguing VR puzzle adventure, Down The Rabbit Hole, has been delayed on PSVR just days before release. But, don’t worry, it’s not too big of a push.

The official Twitter account for the game confirmed that the console version has been postponed to early April. No reason was given for the delay, though it could be anything from some last minute technical hiccups to delays in the store submission process for PlayStation. Either way, it should only be delayed a few weeks at most.

But Down The Rabbit Hole is still on track for release on March 26 on Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets. The game is a curious third-person adventure in which you control an unnamed protagonist that finds herself tumbling into Wonderland in search of her lost pet.

We’ve been hands on with the game a few times now, and we’re enamored with its mix of storytelling styles and presentation. We’re just anxious to see if its inventions can hold up for an entire game.

A PSVR delay actually isn’t the worst outcome for the game. This week is stuffed full of releases; PSVR is also getting Paper Beast and The Room VR. It might be good for Down The Rabbit Hole to get a bit of distance, then. The only game we know is coming to the platform in April is the long-awaited port of FORM.

