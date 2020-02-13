Wonderland Puzzler Down The Rabbit Hole Releases Next Month To Quest & More

From the moment we first saw Cortopia’s latest project, Down The Rabbit Hole, we were drawn in with pure curiosity and intrigue. In the latest preview trailer released by Cortopia Studios, developer of Wands, we get a real sense of how this Wonderland adaptation is sprinkled with sarcasm and sassy characters.

Down The Rabbit Hole is getting an all-rounder release date of March 26th for Quest, PSVR, and PC VR.

In the gameplay trailer above we get to see yet more of the title’s puzzles and character interactions, including a task from the White Rabbit to deliver the Queen’s invitations, and it still looks as promising as ever.

We previewed the title back at Gamescom in Germany where Jamie gave more insight into what the game has in store, including a shift in point of view from first to third-person depending on what you’re doing. Jamie went into detail, saying “reasoning with the King of Spades, who’s face changed from one scribbled emotion to another was a rare moment of VR magic.”. We then later featured it in our Holiday VR Showcase where you guys seemed to be just as interested as us.

Down The Rabbit Hole is Cortopia’s second title after Wands, a magical mobile VR game in which you cast spells using – you guessed it – a wand. We gave it a 7/10 back in 2016, which makes us realise it’s been quite a while since we’ve heard from the studio.

You can already add Down The Rabbit Hole to your Steam, Oculus and Viveport wishlists, and it is coming to the PlayStation Store soon.

Are you looking forward to taking on Alice’s adventures in Down The Rabbit Hole? Let us know below!