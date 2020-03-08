Dr Seuss AR App Brings Classic Characters To Life

A new AR app brings a classic Dr Seuss book to life like never before.

Dr. Seuss’s ABC – An Amazing AR Alphabet! adapts the 1963 book of the same name (minus the AR) to smartphones. The app recreates images from the original in 3D and then projects them into the real world using your smartphone’s camera.

It comes first and foremost with a story mode in which users trace out letters of the alphabet and then interact with the characters for each. You can also jump directly to letters with a chapter select option.

There’s also a sandbox mode which lets you pick from any of the characters in the app and bring them into the world to play with. The cast includes names you really couldn’t make up by yourself, like Aunt Annie’s Alligator, David Donald Doo, Fiffer-Feffer-Feff, Little Lola Lopp, Vera Violet Vinn, Young Yolanda Yorganson, Zizzer-Zazzer-Zuzz. See what I mean?

It’s a pretty interesting rendition of educational AR, even if the app doesn’t feature some of Seuss’s more iconic characters. Hopefully if it’s successful we could see more of these types of experiences from the wonderful world of Seuss, though. Grinch AR, anyone? Cat in the VR Hat? We can think of some really trippy ideas for them both.

You can get the app on iOS and Android now for $3.99. Got any other cool AR storybooks we should know about? Tell us about them in the comments below!