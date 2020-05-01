DreamBack VR Is The Latest VR Horror Game To Nope Out Of

As if we all needed something to terrify us right now; indie developer Come Over Gaming has announced its first title, a horror game called DreamBack VR.

In this psychological horror, players embody an electrician still in shock (pun not intended) after being called to a mysterious mansion to repair an electrical power line. It’s not long before your routine job transforms into a nightmare, one that the protagonist suppresses from their mind. That is until they seek our a psychiatrist to reawaken those memories and face them head-on, which is where you come in. Check out the trailer below.

Yup, looks like another chance to ‘nope’ out of a VR game! Gameplay will be comprised of exploration and puzzle-solving; there’s no combat. DreamBack is built for VR using Epic’s Unreal Engine 4. Judging by the trailer and screenshots, the world appears detailed and fully interactive. We’ll have to wait and see if it will really send shivers down our spines, though. Let’s hope it’s more Resident Evil 7 than it is Weeping Doll.

For now, DreamBack is aiming to release in 2020. It will carry official support for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and Windows VR headsets. No word on possible Oculus Quest or PSVR versions yet. Elsewhere in VR terror, stealth horror game Follia is launching on headsets today. Because what could we all use more right now than a little existential threat?

We’ll keep you up to date with DreamBack VR as we hear more. For now, the game is available to wishlist on Steam.