Realistic Dreamhouse Game Will Ship With VR Support On UE5

The upcoming Dreamhouse: The Game will let you — you guessed it — build your dream house and then view it in VR.

Announced today from developer DeSand Game Studios, Dreamhouse is coming to PC soon with optional VR support. In the main bulk of the game, you’ll be given the tools to expertly design your ideal paradise, either in single or multiplayer modes. Check it out in the trailer below.

Dreamhouse VR On the Way

From the looks of it, Dreamhouse will take you through every stage of building a home, from planning out the construction to putting the finishing touches on the interior. You can even import other assets into the game to give your creations a personal touch and there’s a physics-based system ready for when you want to tear a wall down, too.

Not only that but the game’s developed on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, so it sports some pretty lovely visuals. All that said, the game’s VR support appears to be limited to simply viewing your creations once they’re complete. We’ve reached out to the team to clarify exactly what elements of the game you can experience in VR.

The game’s Steam listing confirms native support for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Valve Index. It’s also coming to PlayStation platforms, but there’s no confirmation of possible PSVR support just yet. There’s no release date attached to the game right now but, considering it’s using Unreal Engine 5, we might be looking at a release later in 2021 at the earliest.