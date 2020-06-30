Dreams PSVR Support Becomes A Reality This July With Free Update

After years of teases and then finally a full non-VR release earlier this year, Dreams is finally getting its long-awaited PSVR support on July 22nd, 2020 as a free update.

Until right now the last we had heard about Dreams PSVR support was that it was in the final QA and bug fixing phase back in late April and then VR user testing in May. Two months later, it sounds like the work is finally completed as the update preps for launch.

Ever since Dreams was first announced for PS4 years ago, Media Molecule and Sony have always trumpeted that it would work with PSVR. It didn’t launch with that support, but it’ll be there in less than a month as a free update.

According to today’s PS blog post, this update also will include brand new VR-focused tutorials, how-tos, comfort modes, and kits for creating PSVR games, as well as new content from Media Molecule themselves. When in Create mode, sculpting becomes a much more tactile experience if you have PS Move Controllers as you can use your hands for a one-to-one interactive experience as you build. Interestingly, you do not “need” to be in VR to create for PSVR.

Personally, I’m pretty terrible at making things in these types of games. I never finished anything worth playing in LittleBigPlanet, couldn’t get into Minecraft, then crashed and burned hard in non-VR Dreams. But in the hands of the right people, Dreams PSVR support has a real chance to be, pardon the pun, game changer. I know I’m excited to hit the random button and just see what I can find.

You can get Dreams on Amazon for 25% off right at just $29.99 right here (that’s an affiliate link) or digitally over on the PSN Store for $39.99. And don’t forget to check out the Dreams development roadmap to see what might be coming next.

Editor’s Note: This post was updated after publication with additional details.



h/t: Wario64 on Twitter