Here’s Sony’s Shuhei Yoshia Playing Dreams In PSVR

Last week saw the release of long-anticipated PS4 exclusive, Dreams. Sadly, the promised PSVR support didn’t arrive alongside it.

Developer Media Molecule assures it’s still coming, though. In fact, the team says support is nearly finished. Don’t believe them? Well Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida saw the game running in VR very recently.

The above picture was taken by a Media Molecule developer and posted on Twitter. It shows Yoshida playing inside PSVR on a recent trip to the studio. It’s a recent picture, too; Yoshida is wearing the same clothes seen in another picture with Media Molecule on January 27. He didn’t have much to say on the experience himself other than that the sense of scale and was “as great as any VR game.”

It’s interesting to note that Yoshida is playing with a DualShock 4. On a standard display Dreams can be played with both a gamepad and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers, and we’re definitely hoping the latter control scheme is included in the eventual release, especially when it comes to actually playing games.

Dreams is essentially an accessible game development toolset. It allows players to create their own games and then share them online. The sheer scale and variety of experiences on offer already proves that the platform is incredibly versatile. We’re really excited to see what people start cooking up once the PSVR support is released.

Need more? Why not check out our hands-on with the game from back in its beta period, in which we discuss what makes its creative toolset tick. Will you be diving into Dreams when its PSVR support hits? Let us know in the comments below!