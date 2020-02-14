Dreams PSVR Support Is ‘Nearly Done’, Release ‘As And When We Can’ – Media Molecule

Today marks the release of long-anticipated PS4 exclusive, Dreams. After seven years of anticipation, betas and Early Access, anyone can pick up a copy and start making their own games, or play other people’s. But where’s the Dreams PSVR support?

According to developer Media Molecule, it’s actually very nearly done. The team’s Alex Evans said as much in a recent interview with Eurogamer. “There’s a few different angles”, Evans said when asked about what’s next for the game. “VR is in the pipeline and is actually nearly done to be honest.”

He later added: “But what we’re going to do is we’re going to work in parallel on a few things. And VR is the most cooked of them.”

Dreams PSVR Support Is Near

It certainly sounds like Dreams PSVR support could be with us very, very soon then. We had initially hoped it would be included from launch, but the studio confirmed that wouldn’t be the case just ahead of release. Still, we know Media Molecule has been working on Dreams PSVR support for a long time, so it’s not too surprising to hear it’s nearing the end.

And that’s an exciting thought. We’ve long been following Dreams’ progress, diving deep into its early Beta to explore how it works. The platform contains an expansive set of tools — all fairly accessible to grasp — which you can use to make practically any type of game you want. The proof is in the pudding; the game’s library of user-created dreams already includes shooters, platformers, narrative-driven games, 3D animations and much more.

The potential to transfer this toolset to VR and let players start creating their own realities is truly exciting indeed.

Dreams is definitely one of the biggest PSVR games coming in 2020, then. Let us know if you’re planning to try out Dreams PSVR support once it finally drops; we most certainly are.