Media Molecule Says Dreams PSVR Support Now In QA/Bug Fixing Phase

Creative Director and Co-Founder of Media Molecule, Mark Healey, stated on Twitter that Dreams’s PSVR support is now in the bug fixing, localization and quality assurance phase of development, indicating that it’s quite close to release.

Healey posted a video of a new piece of content coming in the ‘VR update’ that shows a dynamically pulsating bed of lava, which will work with VR and non-VR content. A user replied to the tweet asking when we could expect VR support, and Healey had this to say:

Fingers crossed, not too long, I can’t say date, that will jinx it and I’ll get slapped, but we are done feature/content wise, in bug fixing/QA/Localisation etc now

We’ve heard a lot already about how Dreams’ PSVR support is forthcoming, but this new comment seems even more promising. With feature and content development finished, it’s now just down to polishing things off. This is still a lot of work, and doesn’t mean we’ll see the game in the immediate future, but it’s still a good sign that the VR update has moved into the final phase of development before release.

We believe that Dreams is the most important PSVR game on the horizon, so we’re very eager for the update to drop. If you want read more about what makes Dreams so special and how it actually works, check out Jamie’s breakdown from earlier this year.

Will you be jumping into the Dreamerverse when it lands on PSVR, either to play or create levels? Let us know in the comments below.