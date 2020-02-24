Dreamscape Launches New Location In Columbus, Ohio

Startup Dreamscape Immersive is opening a VR location in Columbus, Ohio at the Easton Town Center.

The startup’s partnership with AMC Theatres brings The Blu, Alien Zoo, and Curse of the Lost Pearl to the movie venue there. Three Dreamscape VR pods will be located on level two of the Station Building inside the AMC.

Dreamscape is planning to open additional VR destinations in the New York/New Jersey area later this year. Previously, the startup opened its flagship location in Los Angeles at Westfield Century City Mall and another in Dallas at NorthPark Center. The new Columbus location opens on February 28 and tickets are available now. Dreamscape says it is also planning more international locations following the December 2018 opening of a location at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

Dreamscape’s three initial experiences are an “Alien Zoo” that calls back to Jurassic Park in some ways, a theatrically-themed Indiana Jones-like temple in “Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure”, and the gorgeous underwater adventure “The Blu: Deep Rescue” produced in partnership with WeVR Studios. Dreamscape’s experiences are typically backpack-powered VR walk-around attractions with accessories you wear on your limbs to provide full-body avatars. The experiences also typically feature very compelling environmental effects.

Tickets for Dreamscape appear to be set around $20 per person but are priced a few dollars more on weekends and during the holiday season. The ticketing website also advises “travelers must be age 10+” and at least 48 inches tall.

Dreamscape plans to “refresh” its experiences on a regular basis.