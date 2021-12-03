Dreamscape Opens East Coast Location In New Jersey

A new Dreamscape location has opened in New Jersey, marking the first East Coast venue from the location-based VR company.

The venue is located in Paramus, New Jersey, which Dreamscape says should be able to serve the greater New Jersey and New York metro area.

In partnership with AMC Theatres, its doors opened at AMC Garden State on November 19. The venue is currently serving three of Dreamscape’s experiences — Alien Zoo, Curse of the Lost Pearl and Dreamworks Dragons: Flight Academy.

The Garden State Plaza location is the fourth US-based Dreamscape venue, following on from the locations at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, NorthPark Center in Dallas and the Easton Town Center in Columbus. There’s also one international Dreamscape location, found at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

Dreamscape says Garden State is just one venue in the company’s “continued expansion in the U.S. and abroad.”

A few months ago, Dreamscape announced the launch of a new experience based on the Men In Black franchise, available at the Westfield Century City location in Los Angeles from October 1.

Men In Black: First Assignment has yet to make its way to other Dreamscape locations, but fingers crossed the new Garden State venue gets it soon.

Dreamscape’s first location opened in late 2018. More venues followed in 2019, along with the company’s first IP-focused experience based on the Dreamworks How To Train Your Dragon franchise.

The Colombus location opened in February 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Garden State venue in New Jersey is the first new Dreamscape location to open since the pandemic began.