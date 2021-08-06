New Multiplayer Horde Mode Coming To Drop Dead: Dual Strike

Developers Pixel Toys announced a new multiplayer mode is coming to Drop Dead: Dual Strike on Oculus Quest and Rift.

Everyone knows that there’s no better combo than zombies and horde mode, so that’s exactly what we’re getting. This new mode, available now, adds multiplayer horde action to Pixel Toys’ zombie shooter, which was a launch title for Oculus Quest in 2019.

Here’s some details of the new mode, supplied by Pixel Toys

Deadly Defense is a new game mode where players work together to defend a deployed repeater from the zombie horde. The rules are simple: Defend the repeater for as long as possible and avoid being killed in the process! If players are able to surpass wave 30 the repeater will successfully locate the infamous Dr Monday’s secret lair and thus complete their mission!

As you can see in the screenshot embedded a bit further up, defending that repeater through 30 waves sounds like it will be no easy task.

Drop Dead first launched as an arcade shooter for Rift and Gear VR headsets in 2017, before being overhauled and revamped for Oculus Quest and re-released as Drop Dead: Dual Strike, a co-op zombie shooter launch title for the Quest with Rift crossplay support as well.

Years later, zombies are still quite the staple for the VR industry, with loads of emerging games still trying to capitalize on the 2010s zombie craze. Similar to Drop Dead, popular undead shooter The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is getting a big update next month as well. The long-awaited Aftershocks update will add new end-game content with new missions, threats and story elements. There will be remixed maps and some new traps as well, with the new content being just “a small bite” of upcoming planned content for the game.

The Deadly Defense update for Drop Dead: Dual Strike is available now for Oculus Quest and Rift.