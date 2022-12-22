Drop Dead: The Cabin Teases Gameplay Through New Trailer

We’ve got a fresh look at Drop Dead: The Cabin, thanks to a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming survival shooter.

A sequel to Drop Dead: Dual Strike, Soul Assembly’s Drop Dead: The Cabin is a zombie wave shooter arriving on Quest 2 and Pico 4 next year. Playable alone or in co-op, your goal is to fend off undead hordes and escape, incorporating roguelike elements to ensure each run differs from the last. With two months before launch, Soul Assembly offered UploadVR an exclusive new teaser trailer, which you can watch below.

This follows on from the first gameplay trailer during the Upload VR Showcase Winter 2022, and we also demoed Drop Dead: The Cabin at Gamescom 2022. Calling it a “promising slice” of what Soul Assembly is building, we concluded that it could offer an engaging co-op experience.

We were able to make it out of the cabin and into the forest in my demo, but didn’t make it much further. We were soon facing an increasing number of problems that I was ill-equipped to deal with – dwindling ammo, varied enemies and an electricity blackout were the death knell for my run. Proper teamwork and coordination will be the key to success in The Cabin – building strong rapport and a system with your partner will pay dividends over multiple runs. If my schedule had allowed it, I would have stayed for one more – or maybe even two.

Drop Dead: The Cabin arrives on the Meta Quest platform and Pico 4 on February 16, 2023.