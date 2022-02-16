Drums Rock Smashes Onto App Lab For Quest On February 17

Drums Rock is bringing heavy metal and hellish enemies to the rhythm game genre on Quest this week, launching February 17 via App Lab.

Announced last July and initially scheduled for a late 2021 release, Drums Rock is finally coming to Quest this Thursday with an App Lab release. The game joins titles like Ragnarok and Smash Drums in the Quest drumming rhythm game pantheon, but in Drums Rock you’ll be smashing your drum kits to defeat demon bats and other enemies flying toward you.

Here’s a quick summary of what to expect:

Drums Rock is an arcade drum game for VR, follow the rock rhythm with your drums and crush the demons. Each note is represented by an enemy, and they will be defeated by playing the drums. Experience a unique campaign: with different levels, challenges, songs and worlds. Drums Rock is an ideal game to feel like a rock star, while smashing hordes of demons to the rhythm of rock!

According to the developers, the main campaign is approximately four hours long, with extra unlockables, online ranking and an additional challenge mode.

To coincide with the App Lab launch, the game will also release its first licensed song — Drink by Alestorm. This version of the game also includes a new progression system in the campaign mode, along with scenario selection functionality in challenge mode.

There’s also a 2022 roadmap that extends beyond the App Lab launch. As you can see in the graphic above, it includes new modifiers, more licensed songs, new difficulties, bosses and customization items, among other things. An Oculus Store release is also listed at the end, but with no set date just yet.

Drums Rock launches for Meta Quest via App Lab on February 17 and is available to wishlist here.