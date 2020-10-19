DvG Is David vs Goliath In VR on Quest, PSVR And PC VR… With Lava

That’s right, put that Bible down, because the story of David vs Goliath is coming to VR. And this time, it’s got lava.

DvG is an all-new VR game that reimagines the classic story for headsets. It’s developed by a new studio named Virtuous VR Gaming (VVRG) and Immersive History. In the game, players take on the role of David and fight not only Goliath but also bears, wolves and all manner of other hungry creatures, presumably because you can’t make an entire game out of one boss battle. Check it out in the trailer below.

DvG Trailer

What I like about this trailer is its flair for the dramatic. Clearly, the story of the tiny underdog squaring up to the hulking behemoth didn’t have enough cinematic tension to it, so the developers threw in some lava for good effect. That’s certainly one way to get the good book to appeal to a younger demographic.

Jokes aside, the trailer actually showcases some really solid animation and promising mechanics. You will, of course, take a sling in-hand and head out on an epic quest through forests and caves to conquer evil. You can register to find out more about the game from an official website right here.

DvG will be landing on SteamVR and Oculus Rift first on November 23rd, and the developer says PSVR and Quest versions will follow on December 23rd, though we don’t know if the game’s been approved for official sale on the Quest store.

Will you be taking on the titans in DvG? Let us know in the comments below!