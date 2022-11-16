Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate – Episode 2 Drops On Quest 2 This December

Two months after releasing Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate – Episode 1, developer MyDearest confirms Episode 2 – The Eleventh Hour is coming to Meta Quest 2 on December 8.

An episodic trilogy, Dyschronia is more anime adventure than a VR visual novel. Set within an artificial marine city, Astrum Close, you play as Special Supervisor Hal Scion, investigating an unprecedented murder in a world where crime’s virtually non-existent. MyDearest advised Episode 2 will bring “unexpected twists,” following Episode 1’s cliffhanger ending.

This follows on from The Lost Children, a free Episode 1 update that dropped earlier this month. Described as a “new standalone story,” this tasks Hal with completing a new mission, finding missing children across Astrum Close. The mission will only be available until the release of Episode 2, but completing it unlocks a look at Dyschronia’s second part.

We had high praise in our Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate – Episode 1 review. Calling it a “promising start to this episodic adventure,” it felt much more involved than its predecessors, Tokyo Chronos and Altdeus: Beyond Chronos. Despite minor criticisms regarding the English voice acting, we praised its “engaging story” and gave Episode 1 our recommendation.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Episode 2 releases on December 8 for Meta Quest 2 for $14.99. Episode 1 is available now for $19.99, while Episode 3 will conclude the adventure in 2023.