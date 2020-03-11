E3 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus As Virtual Events Continue

E3 in June became the latest conference to cancel its plans due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The largest gaming conference in the United States was to be held June 9-11 in Los Angeles. Certain press conferences planned for the week of E3, though, like Xbox-related announcements, will continue as a digital event. We’ll have our own announcement about a digital event related to E3 in the coming weeks.

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020

Mobile World Congress, F8, Google I/O and more events have been cancelled in recent weeks as health officials and event planners grapple with safety and the potential spread of COVID-19. The Game Developers Conference, which was to be held next week in San Francisco, was tentatively postponed till later in the year.

A number of companies are instituting work-from-home policies to protect employees and slow the spread of the disease, and production was impacted for both Valve Index and Oculus Quest.

The World Health Organization includes the following recommendations in its advice to protect yourself: