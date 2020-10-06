EA Has ‘No Plans’ For Star Wars: Squadrons DLC, New Modes, Or Oculus Quest Port

Star Wars: Squadrons is here and it’s pretty great. We’ve been having a blast playing it in VR with a HOTAS setup since EA chose not to support VR motion controllers. During an interview last week, we also spoke about future plans for the game and whether it could ever come to the Oculus Quest.

Check out some multiplayer VR gameplay using HOTAS here:

Star Wars: Squadrons Post-Launch Support

One major point in favor of Star Wars: Squadrons in the hearts of gamers is that EA has promised to never have any microtransactions at all, which is great to hear after the loot box fiasco in Battlefront 2. But what does that mean for the game’s future support post-launch with new game modes, DLC, and so on?

Well, as it stands, there are no plans for any of that stuff:

“Never say never, so to speak, but as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service,” says Ian Frazier, Creative Director on Star Wars: Squadrons. “We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.'”

Part of me hopes this mindset changes, or perhaps EA opens their wallet a little bit more to fund new content. I’d love to see more ships become available, more game modes, or more maps. Something near a planet’s surface would be a really cool change of pace, but that seems unlikely:

“From pretty early on we wanted to be a space combat game, emphasis on space,” says Frazier. “So even though we do go into the outer atmosphere of Yavin Prime, we never go anywhere truly terrestrial because we wanted to separate the game in that flavor from something like Battlefront, which we already have. “

Finally, I wanted to ask and get a concrete answers from Frazier directly, even though I already knew what he was going to say. Is there any chance of a Quest port?

“No plans at this time,” says Frazier. “Obviously if you have the Oculus Quest and Link with a PC that has sufficient requirements you can run a Quest off of your PC, but as a standalone thing, no plans at this time.”

Oh well, I had to ask! If you want to know more about Star Wars: Squadrons make sure and read our full review and check out our Everything You Need to Know info dump for more.

Let us know what you think of the game so far down in the comments below!