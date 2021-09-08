Echo VR Season 3 Available Now With 50 New Rewards

The third season of Echo VR kicked off this week, with over 50 new reward items to unlock in the Echo Pass.

The new season is available now and runs until November 21, following on from Season 2 which began in June. According to the Oculus blog post, several reward tiers are available to unlock for free. However, if you want all 50 rewards, you’ll have to purchase Echo Pass Premium – a similar business model to previous seasons.

Echo Pass Premium is available for 1,000 in-game credits, or ‘Echo Points’, which amounts to roughly $10 USD. Oculus says that the 50 rewards include “fresh customization items, heraldry, personal Tier Experience Point (TXP) boosts, group TXP boost, and Echo Points.” You can take a closer look at the reward progression in the image below.

The Echo Pass Premium model is similar to those made famous by battle royale games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Echo VR, the standalone competitive VR sport that was spun-off from the Lone Echo franchise, added its first season of Echo Pass rewards in March this year.

Echo VR remains one of the most popular VR sports available, developed by the recently-acquired, Facebook-owned studio Ready at Dawn. The studio is also working on the next instalment in the main Echo franchise, Lone Echo II, for the Oculus Rift platform. That title is set for release later this year, after being delayed from an August release. Facebook confirmed to UploadVR that Lone Echo II will be the last Oculus Rift platform exclusive.

Echo VR Season 3 is available now for the Oculus Quest and Rift platforms.