Elden Ring VR Mod In Development From GTAV Modder

An Elden Ring VR mod is in development.

Modder Luke Ross, known for his series of REAL VR mods, is behind the upcoming ‘port’. As you can see in the video below, the mod will allow you to play the game in first-person, seeing the enormous world from the RPG masterpiece in a whole new light. This first footage gives us just a quick look at the opening tutorial area.

Elden Ring VR Mod Gameplay

Ross’ other mods — which include work on Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Horizon: Zero Dawn — all use the gamepad for traditional controls rather than attempting to implement motion controllers. This will still be the case here which makes a lot of sense. Like the other Souls games before it, Elden Ring is all about judging attack animations and weapon speed. That simply wouldn’t translate to VR controllers, which is one reason why we probably haven’t seen many Souls-likes in VR yet.

You’ll no doubt need a beast of a PC to keep the game running at a stable framerate. According to PC Gamer, Ross is hoping to release the mod by the end of April but there may be some delays on that front. The developer will release the mod as part of his Patreon campaign, with subscribers getting access. Most recently, the developer put out a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, and has plans for yet more big titles in the future.

