Registration Open For Official Eleven Table Tennis August Tournament

Registration is now open for the Eleven Table Tennis August Ranking Tournament, the latest in a series of official monthly tournaments that offer a $500 prize pool.

Sign-ups are available at www.elevenvr.net/register — those who are interested will need to sign-up before August 1 to ensure they’re included in the draw.

In the Google doc sign-up form, you’ll be asked to provide an email, your Facebook username (if you have one), your Discord username and your Eleven player ID, which can be found by searching for your username on the Eleven VR site. You will also need to confirm that your Eleven VR ELO is at least 2000, as this is the minimum requirement to enter the monthly tournaments.

Your ELO is a way of expressing your ranking in the game compared to other players — it starts at 1500 and goes up or down depending on if you win or lose. Your ELO is unique to ranked matches only, so your regular unranked games don’t affect anything. The ELO points you gain or lose when playing ranked matches are also weighted depending on how much better or worse your opponent is compared to you — for defeating someone ranked higher than you, you might gain more ELO than normal and vice versa. You can read more about Eleven’s ELO system here.

This is not the first monthly tournament set up by the Eleven VR developers — in fact, the July tournament is finishing up soon and highlights are regularly posted to the Eleven Twitter account. Some of the matches are also broadcast to Eleven’s Twitch channel as well.

